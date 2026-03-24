Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Pelicans On March 24

Hart had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.2 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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