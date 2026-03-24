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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Pelicans On March 24

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.2 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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