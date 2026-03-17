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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Pacers On March 17

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 17. Hart's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart put up seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Hart is averaging 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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