Josh Hart And Knicks Play Pacers On March 17

Hart put up seven points, 12 rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15. Hart is averaging 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.9 points per contest.

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