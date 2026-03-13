Josh Hart And Knicks Play Pacers On March 13

Hart put up 12 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.0 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

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