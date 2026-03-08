FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Lakers On March 8

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, March 8. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart totaled 18 points in his most recent game, a 142-103 win over the Nuggets on March 6. Hart is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.3 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 15th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Josh Hart

