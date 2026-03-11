FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Hart's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds in his last appearance, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.9 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Hart

