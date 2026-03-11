Josh Hart And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11

Hart tallied 12 points and 13 rebounds in his last appearance, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 124.9 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

