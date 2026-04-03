Josh Hart And Knicks Face Bulls On April 3

Hart tallied five points, six rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 121.4 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

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