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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Face Bulls On April 3

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 3. Hart's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart tallied five points, six rebounds and six assists in his last action, a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 1. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are surrendering 121.4 points per contest, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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