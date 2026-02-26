FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Giddey




Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Trail Blazers On Feb. 26

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Giddey's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Giddey tallied eight points, five assists and two steals in his most recent action, a 131-99 loss to the Hornets on Feb. 24. Giddey is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are conceding 118.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Josh Giddey

