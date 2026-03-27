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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against Thunder On March 27

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Giddey's points prop was 15.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Giddey put up 23 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.6 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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