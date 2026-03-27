Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against Thunder On March 27

Giddey put up 23 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists in his last action, a 157-137 loss to the 76ers on March 25. Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.6 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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