Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Rockets On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19, Giddey had nine points, six rebounds, 19 assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

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