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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Rockets On March 23

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 23. Giddey's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19, Giddey had nine points, six rebounds, 19 assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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