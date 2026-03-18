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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Raptors On March 18

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 18. Giddey's points prop was 19.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16, Giddey put up 16 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals. Giddey is averaging 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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