Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Raptors On March 18

In his most recent appearance, a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 16, Giddey put up 16 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals. Giddey is averaging 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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