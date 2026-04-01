Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against Pacers On April 1

In his last appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Giddey put up nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

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