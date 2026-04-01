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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against Pacers On April 1

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. Giddey's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Giddey put up nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 120.6 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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