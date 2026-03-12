FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Take On Lakers On March 12

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 12. Giddey's points prop was 18.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Giddey totaled 21 points, 13 rebounds and 17 assists in his most recent appearance, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Josh Giddey

