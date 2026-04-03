Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Knicks On April 3

In his most recent action, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Giddey totaled nine points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Giddey is averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.6 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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