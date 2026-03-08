FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Kings On March 8

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 8. Giddey's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 116-108 loss to the Thunder on March 3, Giddey tallied 14 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are conceding 121.3 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Josh Giddey

