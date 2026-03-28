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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 28

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, March 28. Giddey's points prop was 19.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Giddey tallied five points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in his most recent action, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27. Giddey is averaging 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.1 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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