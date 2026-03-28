Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Grizzlies On March 28

Giddey tallied five points, seven rebounds and 11 assists in his most recent action, a 131-113 loss to the Thunder on March 27. Giddey is averaging 17.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.1 points per game, which ranks 24th in the league.

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