Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

In his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13, Giddey tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Giddey is averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.4 points per contest.

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