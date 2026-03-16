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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. Giddey's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13, Giddey tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Giddey is averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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