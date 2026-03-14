Josh Giddey And Bulls Take On Clippers On March 13

Last time out on March 12, Giddey put up 27 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Giddey is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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