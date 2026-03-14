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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Take On Clippers On March 13

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, March 13. Giddey's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 12, Giddey put up 27 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in a 142-130 loss to the Lakers. Giddey is averaging 17.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 112.6 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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