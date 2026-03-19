Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Cavaliers On March 19

Giddey totaled nine points in his last appearance, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18. Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

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