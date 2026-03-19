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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Play Cavaliers On March 19

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, March 19. Giddey's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Giddey totaled nine points in his last appearance, a 139-109 loss to the Raptors on March 18. Giddey is averaging 17.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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