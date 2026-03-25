Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

In his most recent action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Giddey tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Giddey is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.2 points per game.

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