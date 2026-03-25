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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against 76ers On March 25

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 25. Giddey's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Giddey tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, 13 assists and two steals. Giddey is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 17th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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