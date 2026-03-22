Jose Alvarado And Knicks Face Wizards On March 22

Alvarado had two points in his last action, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Alvarado is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 123.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.

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