Jose Alvarado And Knicks Face Wizards On March 22
Jose Alvarado and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Alvarado's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Alvarado had two points in his last action, a 93-92 win over the Nets on March 20. Alvarado is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 123.8 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.