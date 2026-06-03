Jose Alvarado And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 1

Last time out on May 25, Alvarado recorded four points and two steals in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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