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Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks

Jose Alvarado

New York Knicks • #5 PG

Jose Alvarado And Knicks Play Spurs In Game 1

Jose Alvarado and the New York Knicks play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 3. Alvarado's points prop was 2.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 25, Alvarado recorded four points and two steals in a 130-93 win over the Cavaliers. Alvarado averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Alvarado

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