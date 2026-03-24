Jose Alvarado And Knicks Play Pelicans On March 24

Alvarado tallied eight points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22. Alvarado is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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