FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jose Alvarado
New York Knicks

Jose Alvarado

New York Knicks • #5 PG

Jose Alvarado And Knicks Play Pelicans On March 24

Jose Alvarado and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Alvarado's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Alvarado tallied eight points and eight assists in his last appearance, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22. Alvarado is averaging 7.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jose Alvarado

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News