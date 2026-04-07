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Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers

Jordan Miller

Los Angeles Clippers • #22 SF

Jordan Miller And Clippers Face Mavericks On April 7

Jordan Miller and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Miller's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 5, Miller posted 13 points and six assists in a 138-109 win over the Kings. Miller is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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