Jordan Miller And Clippers Face Mavericks On April 7

Last time out on April 5, Miller posted 13 points and six assists in a 138-109 win over the Kings. Miller is averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks are allowing 119.4 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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