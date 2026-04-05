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Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers

Jordan Miller

Los Angeles Clippers • #22 SF

Jordan Miller And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On April 5

Jordan Miller and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Miller's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Miller put up 12 points in a 118-99 loss to the Spurs. Miller is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Miller

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