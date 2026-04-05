Jordan Miller And Clippers Square Off Against Kings On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Miller put up 12 points in a 118-99 loss to the Spurs. Miller is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.9 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 27th in the league in points allowed.

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