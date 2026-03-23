Jordan Miller And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Miller posted 10 points in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Miller is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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