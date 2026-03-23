Jordan Miller And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 23
Jordan Miller and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 23. Miller's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Miller posted 10 points in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Miller is averaging 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 116.2 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.