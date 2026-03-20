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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Face Spurs On March 19

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. Goodwin's points prop was 6.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Goodwin had three points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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