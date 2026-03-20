Jordan Goodwin And Suns Face Spurs On March 19

Goodwin had three points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last appearance, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.7 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

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