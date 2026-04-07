Jordan Goodwin And Suns Take On Rockets On April 7
Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, April 7. Goodwin's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5, Goodwin had 12 points and seven rebounds. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
The Rockets are allowing 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.