Jordan Goodwin And Suns Take On Rockets On April 7

In his most recent appearance, a 120-110 win over the Bulls on April 5, Goodwin had 12 points and seven rebounds. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets are allowing 110 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league.

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