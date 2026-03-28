Jordan Goodwin And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

Goodwin had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.3 points per game.

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