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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. Goodwin's points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodwin had seven points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last game, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24. Goodwin is averaging 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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