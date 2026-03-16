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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Take On Celtics On March 16

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Boston Celtics on Monday, March 16. Goodwin's points prop was 5.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Goodwin recorded eight points in a 122-115 loss to the Raptors. Goodwin is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 107 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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