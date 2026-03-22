FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 21. Goodwin's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Goodwin had five points, eight rebounds and three steals. Goodwin is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Goodwin

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News