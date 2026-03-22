Jordan Goodwin And Suns Play Bucks On March 21

In his most recent action, a 101-100 loss to the Spurs on March 19, Goodwin had five points, eight rebounds and three steals. Goodwin is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.4 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.