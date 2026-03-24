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Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks G

Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Pelicans On March 24

Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Clarkson's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last action, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22, Clarkson had eight points and four assists. Clarkson is averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Clarkson

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