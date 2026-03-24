Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Pelicans On March 24

In his last action, a 145-113 win over the Wizards on March 22, Clarkson had eight points and four assists. Clarkson is averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in the league in points allowed, conceding 119.2 points per game.

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