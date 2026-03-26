Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

In his last game on March 24, Clarkson put up 10 points and five assists in a 121-116 win over the Pelicans. Clarkson is averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 111.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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