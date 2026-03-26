FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks G

Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Take On Hornets On March 26

Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Clarkson's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 24, Clarkson put up 10 points and five assists in a 121-116 win over the Pelicans. Clarkson is averaging 9.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are giving up 111.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Clarkson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News