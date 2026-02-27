FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Wizards On Feb. 26

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. Kuminga's points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-98 win over the Wizards on Feb. 24, Kuminga totaled 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards are giving up 122.8 points per contest, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News