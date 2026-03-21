Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Warriors On March 21
Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 21. Kuminga's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Kuminga posted 16 points in a 135-120 win over the Mavericks. Kuminga is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.5 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.