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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Mavericks On March 18

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, March 18. Kuminga's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Kuminga had seven points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16. Kuminga is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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