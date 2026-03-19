Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Mavericks On March 18

Kuminga had seven points and eight rebounds in his last appearance, a 124-112 win over the Magic on March 16. Kuminga is averaging 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 118.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.