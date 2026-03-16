Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Play Magic On March 16

Kuminga tallied two points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per game.

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