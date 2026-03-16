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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Play Magic On March 16

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Orlando Magic on Monday, March 16. Kuminga's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Kuminga tallied two points and nine rebounds in his most recent game, a 108-97 win over the Nets on March 12. Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the league in points allowed, conceding 114.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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