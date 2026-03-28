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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, March 28. Kuminga's points prop was 10.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Kuminga posted three points in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics. Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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