Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Kings On March 28

In his last game on March 27, Kuminga posted three points in a 109-102 loss to the Celtics. Kuminga is averaging 12.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are surrendering 121.2 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.