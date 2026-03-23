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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Grizzlies On March 23

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 23. Kuminga's points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Kuminga put up two points in a 126-110 win over the Warriors. Kuminga is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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