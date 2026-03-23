Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Grizzlies On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Kuminga put up two points in a 126-110 win over the Warriors. Kuminga is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are conceding 118.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

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