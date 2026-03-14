Jonas Valančiūnas And Nuggets Square Off Against Lakers On March 14

Valanciunas put up four points in his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12. Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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