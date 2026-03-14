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Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas

Denver Nuggets • #17 C

Jonas Valančiūnas And Nuggets Square Off Against Lakers On March 14

Jonas Valanciunas and the Denver Nuggets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, March 14. Valanciunas' points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Valanciunas put up four points in his last appearance, a 136-131 win over the Spurs on March 12. Valanciunas is averaging 8.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonas Valanciunas

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