John Konchar
Utah Jazz

John Konchar

Utah Jazz • #55 SG

John Konchar And Jazz Play Pelicans On Feb. 26

John Konchar and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, Feb. 26. Konchar's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Konchar had five points and three steals in his most recent action, a 125-105 loss to the Rockets on Feb. 23. Konchar is averaging 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

John Konchar

