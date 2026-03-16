John Collins And Clippers Play Spurs On March 16

Collins put up 10 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 118-109 loss to the Kings on March 14. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.