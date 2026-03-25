John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Raptors On March 25
John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 25. Collins' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 21, Collins put up eight points and two blocks in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.