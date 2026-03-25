John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Raptors On March 25

Last time out on March 21, Collins put up eight points and two blocks in a 138-131 win over the Mavericks. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors rank ninth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.3 points per game.

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