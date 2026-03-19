John Collins And Clippers Face Pelicans On March 19

In his last game on March 18, Collins recorded 18 points and seven rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.6 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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