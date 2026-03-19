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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Face Pelicans On March 19

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. Collins' points prop was 14.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Collins recorded 18 points and seven rebounds in a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.6 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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