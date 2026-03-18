John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 18

Collins put up 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his last action, a 119-115 loss to the Spurs on March 16. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.7 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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