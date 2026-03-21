John Collins And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

Collins had 18 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.5 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

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