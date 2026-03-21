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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 21. Collins' points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Collins had 18 points and eight rebounds in his last action, a 105-99 loss to the Pelicans on March 19. Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.5 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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