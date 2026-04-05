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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Take On Kings On April 5

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, April 5. Collins' points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Collins had 15 points and six rebounds. Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 120.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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