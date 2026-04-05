John Collins And Clippers Take On Kings On April 5

In his last appearance, a 118-99 loss to the Spurs on April 2, Collins had 15 points and six rebounds. Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 120.9 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

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