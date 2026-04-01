Joel Embiid And 76ers Take On Wizards On April 1

In his most recent game, a 119-109 loss to the Heat on March 30, Embiid tallied 26 points and seven rebounds. Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.9 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.