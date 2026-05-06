Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 2

Last time out on May 4, Embiid put up 14 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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