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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Knicks In Game 2

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, May 6. Embiid's points prop was 26.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on May 4, Embiid put up 14 points in a 137-98 loss to the Knicks. Embiid averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 110.1 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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