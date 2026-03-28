Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Hornets On March 28

Embiid tallied 35 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his last appearance, a 157-137 win over the Bulls on March 25. Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.6 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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