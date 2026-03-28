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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Hornets On March 28

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 28. Embiid's points prop was 26.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Embiid tallied 35 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his last appearance, a 157-137 win over the Bulls on March 25. Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.6 points per contest against the Hornets, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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