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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid And 76ers Square Off Against Bulls On March 25

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 25. Embiid's points prop was 22.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 124-117 win over the Heat on Feb. 26, Embiid tallied 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.3 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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