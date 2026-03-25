Joel Embiid And 76ers Square Off Against Bulls On March 25

In his last appearance, a 124-117 win over the Heat on Feb. 26, Embiid tallied 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.3 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.